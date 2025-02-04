Wells Fargo Downgrades PVH (LSE:0KEQ)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for PVH (LSE:0KEQ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.56% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for PVH is 130.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 96.99 GBX to a high of 182.56 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 44.56% from its latest reported closing price of 90.09 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for PVH is 10,211MM, an increase of 16.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.76, an increase of 26.15% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 922 funds or institutions reporting positions in PVH. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KEQ is 0.19%, an increase of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 71,497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,656K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,624K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,529K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares , representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 84.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,784K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 10.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,746K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,742K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 9.35% over the last quarter.

