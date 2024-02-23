Wells Fargo Downgrades Pulmonx (LUNG)

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Pulmonx (NasdaqGS:LUNG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.87% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pulmonx is 15.64. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 31.87% from its latest reported closing price of 11.86.

The projected annual revenue for Pulmonx is 80MM, an increase of 16.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pulmonx. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNG is 0.07%, an increase of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 41,868K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNG is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,646K shares representing 14.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,522K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 18.36% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 3,747K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 27.05% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,546K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,930K shares, representing a decrease of 89.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 46.02% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,407K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company.

Jefferies Group holds 1,202K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing an increase of 25.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 53.08% over the last quarter.

Pulmonx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The Company is focused on providing planning tools and treatments for obstructive lung disease. Its solutions include Zephyr Valve, Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX Lung Analysis Platform. The Company's solutions offer minimally invasive treatment option for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its solution provides bronchoscopic lung volume reduction without surgery. The Zephyr Valves are indicated for bronchoscopic treatment of adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema in regions of the lung that have little to no collateral ventilation. The Zephyr Valves are placed in the airways to occlude the diseased parts of the lung, allowing trapped air to escape.

