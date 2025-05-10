Wells Fargo Downgrades Packaging Corporation of America (LSE:0KEZ)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Packaging Corporation of America (LSE:0KEZ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.32% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Packaging Corporation of America is 219.13 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 152.25 GBX to a high of 261.41 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 19.32% from its latest reported closing price of 183.65 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Packaging Corporation of America is 8,550MM, an increase of 0.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Packaging Corporation of America. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KEZ is 0.22%, an increase of 6.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 94,989K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,273K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEZ by 24.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,804K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,844K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KEZ by 1.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,413K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KEZ by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,367K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEZ by 46.65% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 2,347K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEZ by 14.19% over the last quarter.

