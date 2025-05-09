Wells Fargo Downgrades Packaging Corporation of America (BIT:1PKG)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Packaging Corporation of America (BIT:1PKG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Packaging Corporation of America. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PKG is 0.22%, an increase of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 95,148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,273K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PKG by 24.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,804K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,844K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PKG by 1.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,413K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PKG by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,367K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PKG by 46.65% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 2,347K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PKG by 14.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.