Wells Fargo Downgrades Ovintiv (OVV)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ovintiv is $58.41. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 51.51% from its latest reported closing price of $38.55.

The projected annual revenue for Ovintiv is $12,780MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.19.

Ovintiv Declares $0.30 Dividend

On April 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $38.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.03%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 45.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sterling Investment Management holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,439K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares, representing a decrease of 43.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 25.44% over the last quarter.

HWGIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Global Value Fund Class I holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Bokf, Na holds 165K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 99.91% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 61K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing a decrease of 353.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 77.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1081 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovintiv. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 9.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVV is 0.32%, a decrease of 8.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.93% to 242,789K shares. The put/call ratio of OVV is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ovintiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ovintiv Inc. is a hydrocarbon exploration and production company organized in Delaware and headquartered in Denver, United States. It was founded and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, under its previous name Encana.

