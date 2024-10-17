Wells Fargo Downgrades Omnicom Group (LSE:0KBK)

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Omnicom Group (LSE:0KBK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.84% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Omnicom Group is 111.35 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 89.78 GBX to a high of 125.85 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.84% from its latest reported closing price of 105.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicom Group is 15,408MM, a decrease of 0.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicom Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KBK is 0.22%, an increase of 1.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 216,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,475K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,899K shares , representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KBK by 86.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,181K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,217K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KBK by 10.38% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,687K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,013K shares , representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KBK by 51.06% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 5,486K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,095K shares , representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KBK by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,028K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,940K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KBK by 53.24% over the last quarter.

