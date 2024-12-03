Wells Fargo downgrades Ollie’s to Equal Weight into Q4 uncertainty

Wells Fargo downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $95, down from $100. The firm says the best time to own Ollie’s may have passed. Management has “firmed up the foundation while capturing cyclical tailwinds,” but the path forward “seems trickier than appreciated and big picture questions linger,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wells sees Q4 uncertainty given the holiday calendar and Big Lot liquidations. Meanwhile, tight retail inventories in 2025 may lead to a less robust closeout buying backdrop, while gross margin upside seems limited with Ollie’s at its target, adds Wells. As such, it views the stock’s risk/reward as balanced at this price.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OLLI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.