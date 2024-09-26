Wells Fargo Downgrades NOV (LSE:0K58)

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for NOV (LSE:0K58) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.70% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for NOV is 23.15 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 17.37 GBX to a high of 31.09 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 44.70% from its latest reported closing price of 16.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for NOV is 9,382MM, an increase of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 837 funds or institutions reporting positions in NOV. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K58 is 0.27%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 454,778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 36,681K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,709K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K58 by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 35,176K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,073K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K58 by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 30,190K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,039K shares , representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K58 by 9.73% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 28,255K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,905K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K58 by 10.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,619K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,409K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K58 by 3.69% over the last quarter.

