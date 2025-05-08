Wells Fargo Downgrades Myriad Genetics (LSE:0K3W)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Myriad Genetics (LSE:0K3W) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.19% Downside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Myriad Genetics is 15.78 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 8.21 GBX to a high of 30.92 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 47.19% from its latest reported closing price of 29.88 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Myriad Genetics is 702MM, a decrease of 15.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myriad Genetics. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K3W is 0.07%, an increase of 40.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 112,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,005K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,717K shares , representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3W by 53.21% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,889K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,771K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3W by 49.74% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,345K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,177K shares , representing a decrease of 19.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3W by 56.70% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 4,157K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares , representing an increase of 69.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K3W by 115.56% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,972K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,956K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3W by 48.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.