Wells Fargo Downgrades M&T Bank (LSE:0JW2)

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for M&T Bank (LSE:0JW2) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for M&T Bank is 179.52 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 127.25 GBX to a high of 216.57 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of 159.51 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for M&T Bank is 9,584MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,747 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&T Bank. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JW2 is 0.27%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 164,350K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,452K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,425K shares , representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 86.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,717K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,684K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 1.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,222K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,208K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,846K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,780K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 27.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,263K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,117K shares , representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 46.60% over the last quarter.

