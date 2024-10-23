Wells Fargo Downgrades Interpublic Group of Companies (LSE:0JCK)

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Interpublic Group of Companies (LSE:0JCK) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.57% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Interpublic Group of Companies is 33.04 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 28.30 GBX to a high of 38.88 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.57% from its latest reported closing price of 29.88 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Interpublic Group of Companies is 10,708MM, an increase of 14.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interpublic Group of Companies. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JCK is 0.18%, an increase of 5.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 430,585K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 21,087K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,195K shares , representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 80.15% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 15,779K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,500K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 12,156K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,011K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 37.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,846K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,897K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 13.68% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 10,573K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,856K shares , representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 8.18% over the last quarter.

