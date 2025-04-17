Wells Fargo Downgrades Howmet Aerospace (BMV:HWM)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Howmet Aerospace (BMV:HWM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 894 funds or institutions reporting positions in Howmet Aerospace. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWM is 0.15%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 430,059K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,198K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,711K shares , representing an increase of 12.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 21.91% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 16,757K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,790K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,214K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,133K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 9.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,731K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,918K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 5.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,997K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,686K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 6.21% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.