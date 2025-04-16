Wells Fargo Downgrades Hexcel (BMV:HXL)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Hexcel (BMV:HXL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexcel. This is an decrease of 106 owner(s) or 12.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HXL is 0.22%, an increase of 37.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.65% to 107,957K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 4,816K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,779K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,564K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,813K shares , representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 25.52% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,169K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,298K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 1.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,629K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 0.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,515K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.