Wells Fargo Downgrades General Dynamics (WBAG:GEDY)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for General Dynamics (WBAG:GEDY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,675 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Dynamics. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEDY is 0.42%, an increase of 0.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 270,547K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 28,098K shares representing 10.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,098K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEDY by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 15,463K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,626K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEDY by 6.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,096K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,440K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEDY by 85.76% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,853K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,350K shares , representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEDY by 3.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,802K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,751K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEDY by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.