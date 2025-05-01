Wells Fargo Downgrades Gap (LSE:0ITS)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Gap (LSE:0ITS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.38% Upside

As of April 25, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gap is 27.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 19.51 GBX to a high of 35.22 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 28.38% from its latest reported closing price of 21.21 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gap is 15,764MM, an increase of 4.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07, a decrease of 47.97% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 964 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gap. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ITS is 0.20%, an increase of 22.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.52% to 304,649K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 28,825K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,873K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ITS by 10.09% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 22,271K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,293K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ITS by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 10,083K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,613K shares , representing a decrease of 25.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ITS by 12.57% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 9,946K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,204K shares , representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ITS by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,432K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,263K shares , representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ITS by 7.46% over the last quarter.

