Wells Fargo Downgrades Five9 (LSE:0TMV)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Five9 (LSE:0TMV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five9. This is an decrease of 72 owner(s) or 10.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0TMV is 0.25%, an increase of 17.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.91% to 91,533K shares.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 6,781K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,333K shares , representing an increase of 21.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TMV by 20.44% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,768K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,460K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TMV by 20.92% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 3,301K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares , representing an increase of 16.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TMV by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 3,014K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares , representing an increase of 22.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TMV by 1.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,297K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TMV by 30.71% over the last quarter.

