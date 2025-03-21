Wells Fargo Downgrades FactSet Research Systems (LSE:0ADB)

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for FactSet Research Systems (LSE:0ADB) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,527 funds or institutions reporting positions in FactSet Research Systems. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ADB is 0.22%, an increase of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 44,101K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,356K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADB by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,502K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares , representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADB by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,412K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADB by 66.15% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,239K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADB by 29.41% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 1,211K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADB by 2.50% over the last quarter.

