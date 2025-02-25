Wells Fargo Downgrades Exelixis (LSE:0IJO)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Exelixis (LSE:0IJO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.56% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Exelixis is 36.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 23.33 GBX to a high of 45.34 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 76.56% from its latest reported closing price of 20.86 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Exelixis is 2,110MM, a decrease of 2.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,081 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelixis. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IJO is 0.33%, an increase of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 305,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 23,440K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,410K shares , representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IJO by 22.69% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 15,296K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,360K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IJO by 25.79% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,917K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,061K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IJO by 3.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,635K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,845K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IJO by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 8,170K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,102K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IJO by 39.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.