Wells Fargo Downgrades Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

On March 8, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.41% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edwards Lifesciences is $90.29. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.41% from its latest reported closing price of $78.92.

The projected annual revenue for Edwards Lifesciences is $5,940MM, an increase of 10.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.59.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 22,742K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,697K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 21,874K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,161K shares, representing an increase of 21.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 19,210K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,268K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 19.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,800K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,489K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,272K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,647K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 11.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is a decrease of 423 owner(s) or 16.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EW is 0.31%, a decrease of 35.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 588,217K shares. The put/call ratio of EW is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Edwards Lifesciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Edwards Lifesciences is driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape.

