Wells Fargo Downgrades Ecolab (BMV:ECL)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Ecolab (BMV:ECL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecolab. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECL is 0.51%, an increase of 6.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 240,506K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,982K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,115K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 11.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,822K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,633K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,273K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,182K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 10.55% over the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 5,218K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,969K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,150K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 7.43% over the last quarter.

