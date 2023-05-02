Wells Fargo Downgrades Doximity Inc - (DOCS)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Doximity Inc - (NYSE:DOCS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Doximity Inc - is 38.61. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 7.86% from its latest reported closing price of 35.80.

The projected annual revenue for Doximity Inc - is 534MM, an increase of 32.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doximity Inc -. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 8.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCS is 0.31%, a decrease of 28.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 130,569K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCS is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,805K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,976K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 26.90% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,456K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,403K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,163K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,036K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 12.19% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,928K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,411K shares, representing an increase of 13.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 28.16% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,332K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,131K shares, representing a decrease of 23.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Doximity Background Information

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better health care for their patients.

