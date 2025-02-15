Wells Fargo Downgrades Datadog (WBAG:DDOG)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Datadog (WBAG:DDOG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog. This is an increase of 133 owner(s) or 8.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.39%, an increase of 12.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.16% to 308,334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 10,905K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,421K shares , representing an increase of 13.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 47.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,372K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,777K shares , representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 11.02% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 9,279K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,273K shares , representing an increase of 32.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 4.65% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,258K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,947K shares , representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 14.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 6,042K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,941K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.