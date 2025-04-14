Wells Fargo Downgrades Comcast (WBAG:CMCS)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Comcast (WBAG:CMCS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comcast. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCS is 0.50%, an increase of 119.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.70% to 3,917,075K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 141,680K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,425K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCS by 4.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 119,544K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,440K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCS by 13.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 103,325K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,182K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCS by 13.20% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 102,191K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 85,812K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,806K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCS by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.