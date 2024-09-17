Wells Fargo Downgrades Colgate-Palmolive (LSE:0P59)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Colgate-Palmolive (LSE:0P59) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.41% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Colgate-Palmolive is 106.93 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 90.29 GBX to a high of 124.11 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.41% from its latest reported closing price of 97.73 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Colgate-Palmolive is 20,163MM, an increase of 0.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colgate-Palmolive. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0P59 is 0.34%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 740,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 38,253K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,067K shares , representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0P59 by 2.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,854K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,889K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0P59 by 4.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,057K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,749K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0P59 by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,640K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,096K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0P59 by 45.06% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 16,591K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,408K shares , representing a decrease of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0P59 by 0.43% over the last quarter.

