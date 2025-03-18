Wells Fargo Downgrades CION Investment (TASE:CION)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for CION Investment (TASE:CION) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in CION Investment. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CION is 0.24%, an increase of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.48% to 23,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 1,682K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares , representing an increase of 38.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CION by 20.91% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,330K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CION by 0.47% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,290K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CION by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,042K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

LPL Financial holds 967K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CION by 13.05% over the last quarter.

