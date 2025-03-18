News & Insights

Stocks

Wells Fargo Downgrades CION Investment (TASE:CION)

March 18, 2025 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for CION Investment (TASE:CION) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in CION Investment. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CION is 0.24%, an increase of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.48% to 23,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IL:CION / CION Investment Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 1,682K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares , representing an increase of 38.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CION by 20.91% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,330K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CION by 0.47% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,290K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CION by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,042K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

LPL Financial holds 967K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CION by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Find out what Retail is Buying with our Retail Ownership and Funds Flow Leaderboard-> Check out our Gamma Squeeze Leaderboard for High-Conviction Trading Ideas-> For Best Dividend Investments, Check out our Dividend Leaderboard-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.