Wells Fargo Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (LSE:0HVF)

Fintel reports that on August 13, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for CenterPoint Energy (LSE:0HVF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.90% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for CenterPoint Energy is 30.84 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 27.99 GBX to a high of 35.33 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.90% from its latest reported closing price of 26.38 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CenterPoint Energy is 9,489MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,345 funds or institutions reporting positions in CenterPoint Energy. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HVF is 0.25%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 759,252K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 84,651K shares representing 12.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,755K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 11.74% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 32,997K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,526K shares , representing an increase of 25.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 26.24% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 30,348K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,064K shares , representing an increase of 83.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 511.58% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 29,646K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,120K shares , representing an increase of 49.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 106.77% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 25,986K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.