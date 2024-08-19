Wells Fargo Downgrades Brighthouse Financial (XTRA:BROC)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Brighthouse Financial (XTRA:BROC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.47% Upside

As of December 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is 54,71 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 46,57 € to a high of 63,23 €. The average price target represents an increase of 42.47% from its latest reported closing price of 38,40 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BROC is 0.08%, an increase of 20.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.26% to 60,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 6,689K shares representing 11.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,739K shares , representing a decrease of 30.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROC by 33.41% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,642K shares representing 10.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 2,973K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROC by 37.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,999K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROC by 10.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,962K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROC by 15.46% over the last quarter.

