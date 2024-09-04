Wells Fargo Downgrades Boeing (SNSE:BA)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Boeing (SNSE:BA) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,929 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing. This is an decrease of 117 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BA is 0.37%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.49% to 481,386K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 31,640K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,252K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 26,539K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,446K shares , representing an increase of 38.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 47.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,405K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,188K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 14,829K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,447K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 44.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,810K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,453K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.