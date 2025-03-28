Wells Fargo Downgrades Bausch + Lomb (TSX:BLCO)

Fintel reports that on March 28, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Bausch + Lomb (TSX:BLCO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.66% Upside

As of March 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bausch + Lomb is $28.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.52 to a high of $35.98. The average price target represents an increase of 26.66% from its latest reported closing price of $22.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bausch + Lomb is 4,317MM, a decrease of 9.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch + Lomb. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLCO is 0.36%, an increase of 23.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.57% to 37,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 3,500K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 3,171K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618K shares , representing a decrease of 14.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 3,008K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,212K shares , representing an increase of 26.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 1.67% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,884K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 40.04% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 1,732K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355K shares , representing a decrease of 93.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 53.50% over the last quarter.

