Wells Fargo Downgrades Amgen (SNSE:AMGNCL)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Amgen (SNSE:AMGNCL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 4,077 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amgen. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMGNCL is 0.53%, an increase of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 448,727K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,847K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,803K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGNCL by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 14,602K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,591K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGNCL by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,482K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,073K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGNCL by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,643K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,340K shares , representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGNCL by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 10,832K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,393K shares , representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGNCL by 6.45% over the last quarter.

