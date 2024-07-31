Wells Fargo Downgrades American Water Works (XTRA:AWC)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for American Water Works (XTRA:AWC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.43% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Water Works is 131,07 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 116,63 € to a high of 153,00 €. The average price target represents an increase of 0.43% from its latest reported closing price of 130,50 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Water Works is 4,495MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,747 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Water Works. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWC is 0.26%, an increase of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 176,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 6,655K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,589K shares , representing an increase of 16.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 5.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,112K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,153K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,950K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,059K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 95.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,907K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,756K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,455K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWC by 15.45% over the last quarter.

