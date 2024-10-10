Wells Fargo Downgrades American Tower (LSE:0HEU)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for American Tower (LSE:0HEU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.51% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Tower is 239.51 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 196.13 GBX to a high of 270.48 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.51% from its latest reported closing price of 222.78 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Tower is 11,537MM, an increase of 1.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,914 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Tower. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HEU is 0.70%, an increase of 6.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 512,553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,703K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,037K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HEU by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 17,738K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,710K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEU by 1.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,759K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,649K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEU by 3.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,985K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,748K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEU by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,834K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,371K shares , representing a decrease of 29.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEU by 23.68% over the last quarter.

