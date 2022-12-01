US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo cuts hundreds of jobs in mortgage business - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

December 01, 2022 — 02:09 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds Wells Fargo response

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N has cut hundreds of jobs in its mortgage business across the country, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the bank's plans.

Higher inflation and rapidly rising mortgage rates have started to weigh on the housing market as buying homes becomes costlier, hitting what was until last year a booming industry.

Refinancing has also come under pressure due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign.

The latest reductions in the lender's mortgage unit add to thousands already made by Wells Fargo this year, the Bloomberg report said.

"We regularly review and adjust staffing levels to align with market conditions and the needs of our businesses," the bank said in an emailed statement to Reuters but did not give any details on the number of employees or units affected.

In June, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, the largest U.S. bank by assets, had also started laying off employees in its mortgage business.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFC
JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.