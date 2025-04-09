Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: WFC.PRL) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $75.00), with shares changing hands as low as $1144.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.78% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, WFC.PRL was trading at a 15.98% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.92% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 32.0513. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC.PRL shares, versus WFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L:

In Wednesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: WFC.PRL) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are up about 4%.

