Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Y Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Y (Symbol: WFC.PRY) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $23.42 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.47% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, WFC.PRY was trading at a 5.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.17% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRY, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Y:

In Monday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Y (Symbol: WFC.PRY) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are off about 1.9%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.