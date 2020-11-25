Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series T Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Markets
On 11/27/20, Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series T (Symbol: WFC.PRT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 12/15/20. As a percentage of WFC.PRT's recent share price of $25.38, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of WFC.PRT to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when WFC.PRT shares open for trading on 11/27/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.91%, which compares to an average yield of 5.41% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC.PRT shares, versus WFC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series T:

WFC.PRT+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series T (Symbol: WFC.PRT) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are up about 0.1%.

