Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 2/27/23, Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: WFC.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $18.75, payable on 3/15/23. As a percentage of WFC.PRL's recent share price of $1200.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of WFC.PRL to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when WFC.PRL shares open for trading on 2/27/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.30%, which compares to an average yield of 6.23% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC.PRL shares, versus WFC:
Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $18.75 on Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L:
In Thursday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: WFC.PRL) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are trading flat.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CLRN
Institutional Holders of SCRM
NKTR YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.