Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -80.39% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.09, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WFC was $22.09, representing a -59.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.75 and a 6.41% increase over the 52 week low of $20.76.

WFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports WFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -88.46%, compared to an industry average of -30.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEFN with an increase of 4.39% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of WFC at 7.04%.

