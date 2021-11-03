Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.3, the dividend yield is 1.56%.
The previous trading day's last sale of WFC was $51.3, representing a -1.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $52 and a 142.32% increase over the 52 week low of $21.17.
WFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.24. Zacks Investment Research reports WFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 733.45%, compared to an industry average of 40.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wfc Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to WFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WFC as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
- Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD)
- Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)
- Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)
- iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (IEFN).
The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WFC at 8.28%.
