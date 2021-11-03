Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.3, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WFC was $51.3, representing a -1.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $52 and a 142.32% increase over the 52 week low of $21.17.

WFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.24. Zacks Investment Research reports WFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 733.45%, compared to an industry average of 40.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wfc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD)

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)

iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (IEFN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WFC at 8.28%.

