Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.74, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WFC was $45.74, representing a -1.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.39 and a 120.33% increase over the 52 week low of $20.76.

WFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports WFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 572.27%, compared to an industry average of 38.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WFC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 36.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WFC at 8.95%.

