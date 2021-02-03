Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WFC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WFC was $30.75, representing a -36.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.50 and a 48.12% increase over the 52 week low of $20.76.

WFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41. Zacks Investment Research reports WFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 354.97%, compared to an industry average of 28.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (JHMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 32.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WFC at 8.02%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.