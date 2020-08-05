Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -80.39% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.22, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WFC was $24.22, representing a -55.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.75 and a 10.09% increase over the 52 week low of $22.

WFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87. Zacks Investment Research reports WFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -99.13%, compared to an industry average of -36.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYG with an increase of 19.62% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of WFC at 7.32%.

