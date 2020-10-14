Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Q3 Profit Misses Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reported third quarter earnings per share of $0.42, compared to $0.92, last year. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.45, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenue was $18.9 billion, compared to $22.0 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $17.97 billion, for the quarter.

"Wells Fargo reported $2.0 billion of net income in the third quarter. While our net interest income declined, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment, we saw increases in several other income categories, including robust mortgage banking results. Our third quarter results also included a $718 million restructuring charge, predominantly related to severance expense, and $1.2 billion of operating losses, largely due to customer remediation accruals," CFO John Shrewsberry said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular