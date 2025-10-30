Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security (WFCNP) Price Target Increased by 24.75% to 1.64

The average one-year price target for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security (OTCPK:WFCNP) has been revised to $1.64 / share. This is an increase of 24.75% from the prior estimate of $1.31 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.39 to a high of $1.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 396.89% from the latest reported closing price of $0.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFCNP is 0.00%, an increase of 67.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFCNP by 79.65% over the last quarter.

Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FLCGX - QUANTEX FUND Retail Class holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.