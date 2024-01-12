Wells Fargo & Co Reports Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.16 billion, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $2.88 billion, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $20.48 billion from $20.03 billion last year.

Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.16 Bln. vs. $2.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $20.48 Bln vs. $20.03 Bln last year.

