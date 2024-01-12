Wells Fargo & Co Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.446 billion, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $3.155 billion, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $20.478 billion from $20.034 billion last year.

Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.446 Bln. vs. $3.155 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $20.478 Bln vs. $20.034 Bln last year.

