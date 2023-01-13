Wells Fargo & Co Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.86 billion, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $5.75 billion, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $19.66 billion from $20.86 billion last year.

Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.86 Bln. vs. $5.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $19.66 Bln vs. $20.86 Bln last year.

