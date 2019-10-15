Wells Fargo & Co Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $4.04 billion, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $5.45 billion, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $22.01 billion from $21.94 billion last year.

Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $4.04 Bln. vs. $5.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $22.01 Bln vs. $21.94 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.