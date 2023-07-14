Wells Fargo & Co Q2 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.94 billion, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $3.14 billion, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $20.53 billion from $17.04 billion last year.

Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $4.94 Bln. vs. $3.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.25 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $20.53 Bln vs. $17.04 Bln last year.

