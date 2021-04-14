Wells Fargo & Co Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.74 billion, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $0.65 billion, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $18.06 billion from $17.72 billion last year.

Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $4.74 Bln. vs. $0.65 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $18.06 Bln vs. $17.72 Bln last year.

